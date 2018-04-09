 Syria Chemical Attack: Trump warns 'Animal Assad' of 'big price'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Syria Chemical Attack: Trump warns 'Animal Assad' of 'big price'

Syria Chemical Attack: Trump warns 'Animal Assad' of 'big price'

The alleged chemical attack on Syria has drawn worldwide criticism of the Syrian government.

By: || Updated: 09 Apr 2018 10:17 AM
Syria Chemical Attack: Trump warns 'Animal Assad' of 'big price'

Graphic content / A handout image released by the Syrian Civil Defence on their Social Media pages on April 8, 2018, shows bodies inside a room following an alleged chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma. An alleged chemical attack in Syria's rebel-held Douma has sparked international outrage, with Washington warning of possible military action, while Damascus and Moscow said the reports were mere "fabrications". / AFP PHOTO / Handout / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / SYRIAN CIVIL DEFENCE - THE WHITE HELMETS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS FROM ALTERNATIVE SOURCES,

New Delhi: The alleged chemical attack on the rebel held enclave of Douma in Syria has sparked an international outrage, making Syrian President Bashar Assad, the target of the backlash.

Although the Syrian President is refuting the allegations of such an attack, the images  and videos circulating on the social media showing the aftermath of the attack has sparked an outrage on social media as well, with the Syrian regime being at the receiving end.

US President Donald Trump came out in vehement condemnation of the act. In an enraged tweet , he has slammed both Assad regime and perpetual rival Russia for backing the regime.

What he calls a “mindless CHEMICAL attack” in Syria has killed many including women and children and has affected over hundreds of civilians.

He went on to call President Assad as “Animal Assad” and warned him of a big price for the atrocities committed.

Also Read: US calls Syria Chemical Attack 'horrifying'; Damascus denies allegations

He tweeted: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...”

He further wrote: “Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”





Turkey too strongly condemned the ‘chemical weapons attack’ in the Syrian city of Douma, saying there was a "strong suspicion" the regime of President Bashar al-Assad was responsible.

In a statement regarding the attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey said: “We strongly condemn this attack which is largely suspected to have been carried out by the regime whose track record regarding the use of chemical weapons is well known to the international community.”

It further said: “This incident reveals that the UN Security Council Resolutions 2118, 2209 and 2235 on the use of chemical weapons in Syria have once again been utterly disregarded.”



France too came out in condemnation of the attack against civilians in Douma in a call with US counterpart Donald Trump. The statement from the Elysee Palace said Macron "strongly condemned the chemical attacks on April 7 against the population of Douma".

The two leaders have reportedly shared information “confirming” the use of chemical weapons and would coordinate their efforts at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

Douma is the last rebel held twon of Eatsern Ghouta. In the strikes a barrel containing toxic agent was reportedly dropped in the town.  As per reports more than eighty men and women died of suffocation with foam like secretion out of their mouths.

The alleged attack has been widely criticised as one of the most “inhuman” attacks in the history. Syria has been target of chemical weapons three times since 2013.

watch:

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story US refutes reports of attack on Syrian airbase

trending now

VIDEO
Woman along with her family attempts to kill self ...
INDIA
Chhattisgarh: Sukma's Naxal-affected Chintalnar village electrified after 15 years
INDIA
After Twitter rant, audio clip of Kapil Sharma allegedly ...