Syria Chemical Attack: Trump warns 'Animal Assad' of 'big price'

US President Donald Trump came out in vehement condemnation of the act. In an enraged tweet , he has slammed both Assad regime and perpetual rival Russia for backing the regime.
What he calls a “mindless CHEMICAL attack” in Syria has killed many including women and children and has affected over hundreds of civilians.
He went on to call President Assad as “Animal Assad” and warned him of a big price for the atrocities committed.
He tweeted: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...”
He further wrote: “Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”
Turkey too strongly condemned the ‘chemical weapons attack’ in the Syrian city of Douma, saying there was a "strong suspicion" the regime of President Bashar al-Assad was responsible.
In a statement regarding the attack, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey said: “We strongly condemn this attack which is largely suspected to have been carried out by the regime whose track record regarding the use of chemical weapons is well known to the international community.”
It further said: “This incident reveals that the UN Security Council Resolutions 2118, 2209 and 2235 on the use of chemical weapons in Syria have once again been utterly disregarded.”
Press Release Regarding the Attack in Douma https://t.co/WJb61sgevC
— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) April 8, 2018
France too came out in condemnation of the attack against civilians in Douma in a call with US counterpart Donald Trump. The statement from the Elysee Palace said Macron "strongly condemned the chemical attacks on April 7 against the population of Douma".
The two leaders have reportedly shared information “confirming” the use of chemical weapons and would coordinate their efforts at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.
Douma is the last rebel held twon of Eatsern Ghouta. In the strikes a barrel containing toxic agent was reportedly dropped in the town. As per reports more than eighty men and women died of suffocation with foam like secretion out of their mouths.
The alleged attack has been widely criticised as one of the most “inhuman” attacks in the history. Syria has been target of chemical weapons three times since 2013.
