Sushma Swaraj meets Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Friday.Swaraj, who was on a three-day-visit to Tokyo, reached on Wednesday to attend the ninth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.She met Prime Minister Abe on Friday, the last day of her visit, and discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral ties between India and Japan. She also conveyed the greetings of Indian PM Narendra Modi to Japanese Prime Minister Abe.Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson, of MEA tweeted: “EAM Sushma Swaraj called on Japanese Prime Minister @AbeShinzo today morning in Tokyo. EAM conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi to PM Abe. PM Abe said that the traditional friendship are characterised by heart-to-heart bonds and blessed with a huge potential for growth.”The External Affairs Minister held bilateral meeting with Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Thursday, for discussing ways to improve bilateral ties between the countries.A joint statement by Taro Kono and Swaraj said that Indian and Japan discussed various issues including terrorism, economic development and mutual cooperation.On Thursday, Swaraj also addressed a gathering of Indian diaspora at the Vivekanand Cultural Centre in Tokyo, hailing their contribution as significant for the maintenance of a positive and healthy relation between the two countries.