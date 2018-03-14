Stephen Hawking passes away on Albert Einstein's Birthday; Here are some other similarities between them



What a day, March 14th. It's Pi day. #Einstein's birthday. And the day we lost Stephen Hawking. They both died at the same age 76 RIP #stephenhawking #PiDay2018 pic.twitter.com/0uLpDw527d

— lafemmemerveilleuse (@largottes) March 14, 2018



Today A legend Was Born!

And

Today We Lost A Legend!#stephenhawking #Einstein pic.twitter.com/NdZtw0227b

— Gautam SRK (@iamgauti39) March 14, 2018

Call it a mere co-incidence or a cosmic connection, but the fact that eminent contemporary physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on the birth anniversary of the great Albert Einstein, really intrigues us all.Both Einstein and Hawking were the greatest minds of their time and gave revolutionary concepts of physics.Both of them suffered from brain issues. While the motor neurone disease of Hawking was obvious and acute, Einstein too suffered from a mild disease related to Autism, Asperger’s Syndrome ans Attention deficit disorder.Both the great minds died at the age of 76.Both Einstein and Hawking married twice in their lifetime. Einstein divorced his first wife Mileva Maric to marry Elsa Lowenthal and stayed with her till death parted them. Hawking divorced Jane, his first wife, to marry Elaine Mason but later divorced her too.Both had interests in similar topics like blackhole, wormhole and time travel.Speaking of IQ level, both these bright minds had an IQ of around 160.Both of them have inspired numerous movies on their lives. While the movies made on Einstein include Eddington, Young Einstein, Einstein’s Big Idea; those made on hawking are Theory of Everything, A Brief History of Time, Beyond the Horizon, Hawking, and Fate of the Universe.Twitter could not help wondering at this connection between the two.The world has suffered a major loss. May his soul rest in peace.