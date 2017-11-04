SriLankan Airlines to increase frequency to key Indian destinations

According to SriLankan Airlines Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution Dimuthu Tennakoon, the airline, which already has over 120 flights a week to 14 destinations in India, plans to further strengthen its network."We have witnessed a steady growth in passenger numbers travelling in and out of India in the recent past," Tennakoon told news agency IANS here.Last fiscal, the airline ferried 1,359,766 passengers from India to Sri Lanka, up from 1,285,325 passengers carried in 2015-16.Already this fiscal, the airline has ferried 1,840,611 passengers from India till September."Our connectivity expansion in India focuses not only on enhancing frequencies to hub cities such as New Delhi but also on establishing our presence in Tier-II cities where we see increasing travel movements," Tennakoon said.As part of this exercise, SriLankan Airlines on November 1, 2017, commenced double-daily flight operations out of Mumbai.Recently, the airline added Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam on to its India network.Currently, it operates 13 weekly flights out of New Delhi, while the airline's operations out of Chennai amount to five daily flights.Additionally, double-daily services are operated out of Tiruchirappalli and Kochi.