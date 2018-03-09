South Korea: Sexual Assault Accused Actor Found Dead At Home

New Delhi: South Korean actor Jo Min-Ki accused of sexual assault during the #MeToo revolution, was found dead on Friday, according to the reports.The 52-year-old actor who was accused of sexually molesting eight victims was reportedly found dead at his home in Seoul . The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.The actor also used to train drama students at a provincial university and most of his victims were his students.The alleged scandals forced him out of the profession and ruined his career.A TV as well as film actor came under the radar after the #MeToo movement caught momentum in South Korea, which has a predominantly patriarchal social structure.