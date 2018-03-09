 South Korea: Sexual Assault Accused Actor Found Dead At Home
South Korea: Sexual Assault Accused Actor Found Dead At Home

Police suspects a suicide.

09 Mar 2018
Image: Wikipedia

New Delhi: South Korean actor Jo Min-Ki accused of sexual assault during the #MeToo revolution, was found dead on Friday, according to the reports.

The 52-year-old actor who was accused of sexually molesting eight victims was reportedly found dead at his home in Seoul . The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The actor also used to train drama students at a provincial university and most of his victims were his students.

The alleged scandals forced him out of the profession and ruined his career.

A TV as well as film actor came under the radar after the #MeToo movement caught momentum in South Korea, which has a predominantly patriarchal social structure.

