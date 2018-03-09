South Korea: Sexual Assault Accused Actor Found Dead At Home

The 52-year-old actor who was accused of sexually molesting eight victims was reportedly found dead at his home in Seoul . The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide.
The actor also used to train drama students at a provincial university and most of his victims were his students.
The alleged scandals forced him out of the profession and ruined his career.
A TV as well as film actor came under the radar after the #MeToo movement caught momentum in South Korea, which has a predominantly patriarchal social structure.
First Published: 09 Mar 2018 03:25 PM