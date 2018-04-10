Someone hacked and deleted ‘Despacito’ video: Know why!

This is the first time I get to see a @YouTube account compromised ( @LuisFonsi 's) and a title changed on his 5-billion-views' hit, " #Despacito ". pic.twitter.com/4UHUf02Ty2

A HACKER named Kuroi SH has just hacked Vevo on YouTube deleting most watched video #Despacito with 5B views, Shakira's with 2.1B and had also taken over Drake's God's Plan video with 357M views changing the names. And he seems to be in a roll. pic.twitter.com/YDTJ7VsrDI