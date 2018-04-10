Someone hacked and deleted ‘Despacito’ video: Know why!

It is said that accounts of several music artists on YouTube have been compromised.
This is the first time I get to see a @YouTube account compromised ( @LuisFonsi's) and a title changed on his 5-billion-views' hit, "#Despacito". pic.twitter.com/4UHUf02Ty2
— Gianluca Varisco (@gvarisco) April 10, 2018
Initially, the original video was replaced by men wearing a mask and staring at the camera. The video was restored later.
A HACKER named Kuroi SH has just hacked Vevo on YouTube deleting most watched video #Despacito with 5B views, Shakira's with 2.1B and had also taken over Drake's God's Plan video with 357M views changing the names. And he seems to be in a roll. pic.twitter.com/YDTJ7VsrDI
— Front Page TV (@FrontPage_TV) April 10, 2018
Apparently, the hackers are called Prosox and Kuroi'sh, and they've renamed the videos to represent the same. They also wrote ‘Free Palestine’ underneath the videos.
