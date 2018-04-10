 Someone hacked and deleted ‘Despacito’ video: Know why!
The original video was replaced by men wearing a mask and staring at the camera.

By: || Updated: 10 Apr 2018 06:20 PM
NEW DELHI: The famous Luis Fonsi's record-breaking video "Despacito" was reportedly deleted from YouTube after a hack.



It is said that accounts of several music artists on YouTube have been compromised.



Initially, the original video was replaced by men wearing a mask and staring at the camera. The video was restored later.



Apparently, the hackers are called Prosox and Kuroi'sh, and they've renamed the videos to represent the same. They also wrote ‘Free Palestine’ underneath the videos.

