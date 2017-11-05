Some lesser known facts about Hirotugu Akaike



For Dr. Hirotugu Akaike's huge contribution to statistical science, Hirotugu Akaike was awarded the Kyoto Prize, which is Japan's highest private award for global achievement,in 2006.



He was also awarded the Purple Ribbon Medal and the Asahi Prize, which are two of the highest honours in culture and science in Japan.



Dr. Hirotugu Akaike passed away on August 4, 2009 at the age of 81.



Dr. Akaike was never satisfied with his past achievements and always tried new research collaborated with diverse areas.



Dr Akaike was a researcher at The Institute of Statistical Mathematics (Technical Official of the Ministry of Education) in 1952.



Dr. Akaike’s great passion to his research urged him to continue tackling with his new work even when he was sick on bed.



Dr. Akaike's research became the pioneering role for the development of new processing system for time of large scale information.



Hirotugu Akaike was a Japanese statistician who developed the famous Akaike information criterion (AIC) which is used for statistical analysis.