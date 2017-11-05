Some lesser known facts about Hirotugu Akaike

Hirotugu Akaike was a Japanese statistician who developed the famous Akaike information criterion (AIC) which is used for statistical analysis.
Here are some lesser known facts about him:
- For Dr. Hirotugu Akaike's huge contribution to statistical science, Hirotugu Akaike was awarded the Kyoto Prize, which is Japan's highest private award for global achievement,in 2006.
- He was also awarded the Purple Ribbon Medal and the Asahi Prize, which are two of the highest honours in culture and science in Japan.
- Dr. Hirotugu Akaike passed away on August 4, 2009 at the age of 81.
- Dr. Akaike was never satisfied with his past achievements and always tried new research collaborated with diverse areas.
- Dr Akaike was a researcher at The Institute of Statistical Mathematics (Technical Official of the Ministry of Education) in 1952.
- Dr. Akaike’s great passion to his research urged him to continue tackling with his new work even when he was sick on bed.
- Dr. Akaike's research became the pioneering role for the development of new processing system for time of large scale information.
