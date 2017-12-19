 Six killed, 22 hurt Washington state's train derailment
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Six killed, 22 hurt Washington state's train derailment

Six killed, 22 hurt Washington state's train derailment

By: || Updated: 19 Dec 2017 08:22 AM
Six killed, 22 hurt Washington state's train derailment

The scene of a portion of the Interstate I-5 highway after an Amtrak high speed train derailled from an overpass early December 18, 2017 near the city of Tacoma, Washington state. "Multiple" people were killed when the Amtrak passenger train derailed, sending cars flying off a bridge and onto a busy interstate, officials said. The train, which was carrying 78 passengers and five crew, was part of a newly expanded faster rail service along the route linking Seattle and Portland, Oregon -- featuring new locomotives. / AFP PHOTO / Kathryn ELSESSER

Washington: At least six people were killed and 22 others were hurt after an Amtrak passenger train derailed on Monday on its inaugural trip on a new service route near Dupont, Washington.

According to CNN, 13 of the total 14 cars spilled off an overpass.

Ed Troyer, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol, the deaths "are all contained to the train and the incident is "pretty horrific."

Troyer said there were "multiple fatalities" but he could not provide a precise number, CNN reported.

MultiCare Health, a non-profit network of hospitals and clinics, said 22 people were taken to three hospitals for treatment, Xinhua reported.

Several motorists were struck by the fallen train cars and also suffered injuries, but there were no fatalities among people in those vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

The scene of a portion of the Interstate I-5 highway after an Amtrak high speed train derailled from an overpass early December 18, 2017 near the city of Tacoma, Washington state. "Multiple" people were killed when the Amtrak passenger train derailed, sending cars flying off a bridge and onto a busy interstate, officials said. The train, which was carrying 78 passengers and five crew, was part of a newly expanded faster rail service along the route linking Seattle and Portland, Oregon -- featuring new locomotives. / AFP PHOTO / Kathryn ELSESSER AFP PHOTO / Kathryn ELSESSER

At least 77 people were taken to hospitals, including victims who were able to walk off the train, the authorities were quoted as saying.

A passenger on the train says his car derailed and everyone "catapulted" into the seat in front of them

An Amtrak spokesperson said there were about 78 passengers and five crew members on board the train when the accident happened.

Amtrak president said the company was 'deeply saddened by all that has happened'

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in the aftermath of the accident.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Imran Khan confuses late Indian politician with imprisoned aide

trending now

INDIA
UP Assembly: When BSP MLA - and wife - ...
INDIA
Prem Kumar Dhumal loses Himachal elections: Here is the ...
VIDEO
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha during winter session over PM ...