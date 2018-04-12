  • Latest News
Shocking Video: Pregnant Pakistani singer shot dead while performance

The six month pregnant singer was shot dead seconds after she stood up complying to the demand of the audience. Watch below.

Updated: 12 Apr 2018 08:43 AM
Shocking Video: Pregnant Pakistani singer shot dead while performance

Image: YouTube

New Delhi: A shocking video clip has surfaced on the internet , where pregnant Pakistani singer (as claimed) was shot dead during a festive ceremony.

As reported, she was six-month-pregnant.

According to ANI, the video is of a festive ceremony in Sindh province where the woman was performing. The murder had allegedly taken place two days before the video surfaced on the internet.

The 24 year old woman Samina Sindhu, was in Kanga village for an event  where she was singing for her audience, ANI reported.

According to reports as the event progressed, a man, identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi, asked her to stand while singing. The singer reportedly refused to comply to his demand apparently because she was pregnant. The denial did not go down well with Jatoi, who was allegedly inebriated and shot her dead.

However,  as seen in the video, the singer could be seen complying with the request and standing up and giving performance. Currency notes were hurled at her by few men. Seconds later she was shot dead.

The video that appeared exclusively on Larkano News of Pakistan, was shared by an Islamabad based human rights activist Kapil Dev on Twitter and is going viral since then.

Watch:

Arrests have been made and investigation is on.

The 24-year-old singer was later taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her husband has demanded that the First Information Report (FIR) should charge the accused of double murder for killing his wife and unborn child, ANI reported.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 07:49 AM
