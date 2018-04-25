Shocking ! Michigan mother jailed for second infant murder of her own child

  • Latest News
New Delhi: In a shocking incident a mother allegedly suffocated her infant daughter, and even more surprisingly, it is not the first time she is responsible for the death of her own child.

Previously too she has been charged with killing her other daughter.

Actually both the instances fall in the category of second degree murder.

As per the reports, the northern Michigan woman has been sentenced up to 22 years in imprisonment in the second criminal case in the death of a child.

32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan last month pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after she was charged with second degree murder in the 2016 death of her daughter, Isabella.

As per reports, Bryan admitted that weeks after her birth, she was sleeping with Isabella close to her chest  when the child died.

Back in the year 2010, Bryan had involuntarily killed her another infant in Oklahama, while taking a bath with her.

She served slightly more than a year in prison for second-degree murder at that time.

25 Apr 2018
