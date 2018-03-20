'Sex and the City' actress to contest New York governor election



Cynthia Nixon, the actress who portrayed the workaholic lawyer Miranda Hobbes, in the popular TV series Sex and The City, is the freshest name in the race for New York governor. She jumped in the battle on Monday, with a two-minute-long video posted on Twitter.The video campaign showed the 51-year-old actress at home with her wife and children, taking one of the children to school and talking on liberal political causes.From the video it is obvious that she will be challenging the incumbent Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.Nixon, who is known for being a vocal opponent of Trump, will be New York’s first woman and first openly gay governor, if elected.In her video campaign she can heard saying :“Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty. Half the kids in our upstate cities live below the poverty line. How did we let this happen?""I love New York. I have never wanted to live anywhere else but something has to change. We want our government to work again - on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway"."We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.""Together we can win this fight," finished the New York-born and raised Nixon, who said she grew up with her mother in what she called "a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walkup."The actress has previously campaigned for gay marriage, public schools and access to women’s health care.Her bio on Twitter reads: “Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker, actor, and progressive advocate who is running for governor to fight for a better, more fair New York.”The governor election for New York is scheduled on November 6. The left-field candidate Nixon will be contesting against Cuomo who is the most favoured contender ahead of the Democratic Part Primary on September 13.Cuomo will be running for his third terms as governor this time.Her campaign will be supported by people’s donation rather than corporate funds.