Seven Yemen rebel missiles targeted at Saudi, intercepted

: As many as seven Yemeni missiles were intercepted by Saudi Forces on Sunday evening, including those over the capital Riyadh, in dangerous developments taking place on the third anniversary of Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in Yemen.According to reports, three missiles were directed at Riyadh by the Iran-aligned ‘Huthi’ rebels, while the rest four were directed at the southern cities.The targets of the rebels were the densely populated cities of Khamis Mushait, Jizan and Najran in the South.The local media reported loud explosions and bright flashes in the sky shortly before the midnight. One person is reported dead from the debris of the explosion.The rebels-run-media claimed that they had targeted Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport as well as other airstrips in the south of the kingdom.It was only last week when US defence secretary urged the Saudi Crown-Prince Mohammed bin Salman to pursue “urgent efforts” to end Yemen’s wrenching conflict.Over the past year, the Huthis have allegedly fired more than dozens of missiles into Saudi Arabia, all of which have been intercepted by Saudi forces.There are high stakes of repulsive action by the coalition that may reflect in its military campaign.The latest attack could further escalate the coalition's military campaign.In the previous year, Saudi’s Riyadh international airport and Riyadh's Yamamah palace- the official residence of King Salman, have been the target of the attacks.Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of supplying the missile to the rebels, which has been strongly denied by the latter.In the Saudi-Yemen crisis so far, around 10,000 people have been killed and 53,000 wounded in Yemen.