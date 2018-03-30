Security arrangements beefed up ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weddding

The Thames Valley Police has requested people to not to lose calm over the sight of heightened security checks as they are bracing to manage crowds of thousands from across the world that is expected to flock to Britain for the royal wedding.
The wedding is scheduled for May 19 at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After this the couple will take a ride of the town in a carriage. A reception is scheduled post the carriage ride at St. George’s hall.
If the estimates are correct, the royal wedding can cost as much as 30 million pounds (about 2.73 billion rupees).
On Friday Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Belfast for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.
Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, which will take place at Windsor Castle on May 19, have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen. The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @barnard_and_westwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. 📷 @pa
Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle visited Belfast for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland. During their visit, the couple spoke to the young leaders of a peace-building initiative, Amazing the Space, and some of Northern Ireland’s brightest young entrepreneurs at Catalyst Inc HQ. The couple also learnt about the history of Belfast, visiting @NationalTrust’s The Crown Liquor Saloon and the iconic @TitanicBelfast, seen here, which tells the story of the Titanic.
