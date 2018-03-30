 Security arrangements beefed up ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weddding
Police has asked people not to panic at the sight of heightened security arrangements.

Updated: 30 Mar 2018 01:46 PM
Image: Instagram (@kensingtonroyal)

New Delhi: Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, which is undeniably the most awaited wedding of the season, the Britain police has beefed up the security arrangements with armed police officers, search dogs and strict patrolling.

The Thames Valley Police has requested people to not to lose calm over the sight of heightened security checks as they are bracing to manage crowds of thousands from across the world that is expected to flock to Britain for the royal wedding.

The wedding is scheduled for May 19 at the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After this the couple will take a ride of the town in a carriage. A reception is scheduled post the carriage ride at St. George’s hall.

If the estimates are correct, the royal wedding can cost as much as 30 million pounds (about 2.73 billion rupees).

On Friday Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Belfast for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.





