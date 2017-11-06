 Saudi Crown Prince shocks kingdom with arrest
Search

Saudi Crown Prince shocks kingdom with arrest

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is also among those taken into custody.

By: || Updated: 06 Nov 2017 09:33 AM
Saudi Crown Prince shocks kingdom with arrest

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal . (Photo: AP)

Riyadh : Saudi Arabia's heir to the throne is overseeing an unprecedented wave of arrests of dozens of the country's most powerful princes, military officers, influential businessmen and government ministers. Some of them are potential rivals or critics of the crown prince, whose purported anti-corruption sweep sent shock - waves across the kingdom Sunday as he further consolidated power.

Among those taken into custody overnight Saturday were billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest men with extensive holdings in Western companies, as well as two of the late King Abdullah's sons.

The arrest of senior princes upends a longstanding tradition among the ruling Al Saud family to keep their disagreements private in an effort to show strength and unity in the face of Saudi Arabia's many tribes and factions. It also sends a message that the crown prince has the full backing of his father, King Salman, to carry out sweeping anti-corruption reforms targeting senior royals and their business associates, who have long been seen as operating above the law.

For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Twitter censors 'bisexual' hashtag, apologises to users

trending now

MOVIES
'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs 200-cr mark in just 15 days
INDIA
Tamil Nadu: Cartoonist arrested for caricature on CM Palaniswami
SPORTS
Bumrah backs Mohammed Siraj after poor debut against Kiwis