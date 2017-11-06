Saudi Arabia Prince killed in helicopter crash near Yemen border

The Price has been identified as Mansour bin Muqrin who was the the deputy governor of Asir province where the helicopter crashed. He was the son of Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, a former intelligence service director and one-time crown prince.According to a Saudi news channel,Al Ekhbariya, he was travelling with several officials when the helicopter crashed. The reasons behind the crash has yet not been discovered.News Website Daily mail has reported that the helicopter went off radar late Sunday afternoon. However, how many people were in the helicopter is still under suspicion.A day prior to the accident, Saudi government said it had intercepted a missile from Yemen near Riyadh's airport, an incident that underscored increasing tensions between the two countries.