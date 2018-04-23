S Korea suspends border broadcasts ahead of summit with Kim Jong Un

As per the reports, the South has a long broadcast - a mix of news, music and also propaganda messages urging the North’s soldiers to defect. The North plays propaganda of its own.



However, with North Korea agreeing for talks and summits, things have improved remarkably. The North had also made visible efforts to improve the relations with its S Korean counterpart. Kim Jong had personally attended the South Korean musical concert organised in Pyongyang.



At the weekend, the North’s leader Kim Jong Un had announced that North would not conduct any more nuclear tests or long-range missile launches.



On Friday the leaders Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in, of the two states are scheduled to meet.



Kim Jong is later expected to meet US President Donald Trump for talks about denuclearsiation of the Korean peninsula reportedly.



As per the statement of S Korea’s defence ministry, the loudspeaker broadcasts were stopped in order to ease military tension and to create a peaceful climate, ahead of the upcoming summit.



The two countries have largely shared hostile relation after the Korean War of 1953. The Friday Summit will only be the third summit after the war, as per the local media reports.



Kim Jong Un has overseen four of the six nuclear missile tests and therefore the chances of Kim agreeing to dismantle the nuclear arsenal, however seem thick.

