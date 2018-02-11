Russian passenger jet crash: 71 dead as plane goes down in Moscow after take-off

The Antonov An-148 plane operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines was flying to Orsk, a city in the Urals, and crashed in the Ramensky district outside Moscow.Russian news agencies reported 65 passengers and 6 crew were on board.“The airplane reportedly crashed outside Argunovo village [in the Moscow region],” a source told Interfax news agency.“The crew and passengers had no chance.”"The Saratov Airlines plane (flight 730 from Moscow to Orsk) took off at 14.21 Moscow time. According to preliminary data, there were 65 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane."Radio contact with the plane was lost several minutes after the take-off and the plane went out of the radars. In happened in Moscow region's Ramensky district," the agency said.Among possible causes of the crash may be weather conditions, pilot error or technical malfunction, according to Tass.(This is a developing story. More to follow)