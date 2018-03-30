Russia expels 60 US diplomats, US responds by saying 'will deal with it'



The expulsion of 151 Russian officials by US & our allies will make the world safer. From #Australia to #Canada & across #Europe, we agree that #Russia’s campaign to undermine int'l peace & stability, threatening the sovereignty & security of countries worldwide, must be stopped.

— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 28, 2018



.@PressSec: #Russia's decision to expel American diplomats only further deteriorates the US-Russia relationship. The US responded appropriately in the expulsion of undeclared Russia Intel officers after the deadly attack in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/28T6eDwbvy

— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 30, 2018

After Russia's retaliatory decision of expelling 60 US diplomats, in a tit for tat action, the US has strongly condemned the counter-attack, saying that there is no justification for the move.The US reaction comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow would expel 60 US diplomats and close its consulate in Saint Petersburg in a retaliatory expulsion over the alleged poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal.Russia's decision is a retaliatory action to the coordinated international response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack. Around 28 countries across the world and NATO, had expelled 151 Russian diplomats in a unified action, with US expelling the largest number of them. The Trump administration had expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday describing them as intelligence officers and ordered closing of Russia's consulate general in Seattle."Russia's decision to expel American diplomats only further deteriorates the US-Russia relationship. The US responded appropriately in the expulsion of undeclared Russia Intel officers after the deadly attack in the U.K." tweeted US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert.A statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Russia’s Expulsion of American Diplomats has denounced Russia’s counter action as the catalyst for further deterioration of bilateral ties. It reads: “Russia’s action today to expel American diplomats marks a further deterioration in the United States-Russia relationship.”It justified the unified action of the two dozen countries and NATO allies against Russia over attack on Sergei Skripal. “The expulsion of undeclared Russian intelligence officers by the United States and more than two dozen partner nations and NATO allies earlier this week was an appropriate response to the Russian attack on the soil of the United Kingdom.”It further reads: “Russia’s response was not anticipated and the United States will deal with it”.According to reports what Russia sees as a diplomatic tit for tat, is viewed as a "regrettable" response to an "entirely justified" action, by US.US views Russia as the culprit behind the brazen chemical attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on the land of UK which is a close ally to the US, breaking the Chemical Weapons Convention.Russia on the other hand has strongly denied the charges.US and allies hold Russia responsible for dismantling world peace by its involvement in Syria and Ukraine tensions.In the year 2006, Colonel Skripal was convicted of treason and was jailed for 13 years for selling secrets to MI6, in a 1990s case. Skripal who was a senior intelligence officer with Russian military intelligence was pardoned as he was made a double agent and was settled in Salisbury, Wiltshire in 2010. Recently according to allegations made by UK, both Skripal (66) and his daughter Yulia (33) were exposed to a nerve agent ("from Russia" ) and they remain critically ill in Britain's hospital.