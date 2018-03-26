Death toll rises to 53 in Russia's shopping mall fire

In a massive fire that broke out in a busy shopping centre in an industrial city of Western Siberia, at least 53 people have been reported dead while many including, children are reported missing.In a previous toll 37 were reported dead while nearly 70 were missing, including 40 children.According to Russian media the fire broke out in the Winter Cherry shopping centre in the city of Kemerovo on a Sunday afternoon, in which so far 53 deaths have been confirmed.The mall that has a shopping centre, a multiplex cinema, a bowling alley, and a sauna, had more than regular visitors at the time of the tragedy, because of the weekend.According to reports, the initial findings revealed that the fire broke out in one of the cinema halls and led to collapsing of the roof in two of the halls. As many as 120 people have been rescued from the hall. Still many are missing.As many as 300 firefighters were installed to control the fire.