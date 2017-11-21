Robert Mugabe steps down as Zimbabwe President after 37 years

The 93-year-old had earlier received his marching orders after Zimbabwe's ruling party presented a motion in Parliament to impeach the defiant leader.Zanu-PF's motion was seconded by opposition party MDC after Mugabe was accused of allowing his wife to 'usurp' power and of being too old to rule, Daily Mail reported.It comes after ousted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned Mugabe to respect public opinion and step down, claiming there was a plot to "eliminate" him. He said he would only return home when his security was assured and has turned down an invitation to meet the dictator.Mnangagwa, who is widely expected to take over after Mugabe is removed, said the country had "spoken with one voice" and that the 93-year-old should step down so that Zimbabwe could "move forward".He also claimed that shortly after his dismissal as Mugabe's deputy, he was warned by security personnel "who are friendly to me" that "plans were underfoot to eliminate me once arrested and taken to a police station. It was in my security interest to leave the country immediately".The move, apparently, comes after the despot had been left isolated and humiliated after his demands for ministers to attend his weekly cabinet meetings were dismissed.