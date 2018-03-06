Know why hairdressers in Pakistan have banned French, English beards & haircuts

Peshawar: Hairdressers in Pakistan's conservative Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province have imposed a ban in their shops on stylish French and English beard and haircuts, terming it un-Islamic.Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar yesterday, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sulemani Hair Dressers Association president Sharif Kahlo said over 200,000 hairdressers were members of his organisation in parts of the province and they would strictly follow the decision, Dawn reported."We are Muslims and will follow the teachings of Islam. Those who want French and English cut of hair and beard should not visit our salons, he said.In response to a question, he ruled out the impression that there were any threats or pressure on them and said the decision was taken by the association without any pressure.He said the hairdressers after a detailed discussion with the Islamic scholars decided to ban stylish beards.Adil Khan, the association's general secretary, said that another group of hairdressers was spreading rumours that the decision would give a wrong message to the foreigners, especially the Chinese living in Pakistan in connection with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor."Our decision is purely in accordance with the teachings of Islam and will not have any impact on foreigners," he said, adding that association was an independent body which took its decision on its own.However, another group of barbers led by Azeem Lala, a few days ago, had alleged that some of their community people had stopped English and French haircuts which would create problems for the foreigners visiting their salons.In a number of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts, the civil administration has already imposed a ban on making fashionable beards. Even the district administrations in Swabi, Buner, Lower Dir, Swat and Mardan had formally issued notifications in this respect.Last month, the Dera Ghazi Khan District Council passed a resolution for imposing a ban on growing beard of various designs.According to the resolution, shaping beards in fashionable styles (French cut, goatee) was inconsistent with the teachings of Islam and goes against the Sunnah.