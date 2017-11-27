 Prince Harry engaged, soon to marry 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle
Prince Harry engaged, soon to marry 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle

Updated: 27 Nov 2017 11:25 PM
Image: @KensingtonRoyal

New Delhi: The engagement of Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle was announced on Monday. The couple will marry in spring of 2018.

The fifth in line to the throne and the US actress have been dating since the summer of 2016.

Image: AP Image: AP

Reportedly, Ms Markle's engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry and features two diamonds which belonged to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The band is made of gold. At the center of, the ring is a diamond from Botswana, a country the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half.

The couple appeared for a photocall in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London on Monday afternoon.

A video of the couple was uploaded by @KensingtonRoyal



A tweet says,

First Published:
