 President Kovind, PM Modi express condolence over death of Professor Stephen Hawking
"His demise is anguishing", says PM Modi.

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 10:49 AM
Image: Flickr

New Delhi: World famous British scientist Stephen Hawking, modern cosmology's brightest star known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, died today at his home in Cambridge aged 76, leaving a permanent dent in the world.

The entire world including Indian President Ram Nath Kovin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mourning the death of the brightest scientist the world had.





Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world," the statement said.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you loves.' We will miss him forever," it said.

Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein.

