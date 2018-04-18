Stormy Daniels releases sketch of the man who threatened her to stay quiet about Trump

Daniels had revealed in an interview broadcast recently that a man asked her to keep mum about her alleged affair with Trump, in threatening manner in a parking lot in Las Vegas around seven years ago.



The 39-year-old porn star also offered a USD 100,000 for any information about the unidentified man.



Daniels had revealed in the interview that a man approached her and little daughter in a parking lot and had said: “leave Mr. Trump alone”, pointing to her daughter, he had added "that's a beautiful little girl, it'd be a shame if something happened to her Mom."



The sketch reportedly showed a dark-haired man in his 30s or 40s, between five feet nine inches and six feet tall and "lean but fit."



Daniels had claimed that she had a one-night stand with Trump in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe, reportedly. Daniels has accused Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen of bullying her.



Recently in an FBI raid at Michael Cohen’s office documents related to payment of some 130,000 USD have been seized, which Cohen admits making to Daniels.



Trump has denied any knowledge of the non-disclosure agreement payment to Daniels, which was allegedly made just days before the 2016 Presidential elections.

