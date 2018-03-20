PM Modi congratulates Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election

Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power on Saturday once again after being re-elected during the ongoing Parliament session.For congratulating the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , took to Sina Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. He said that he looks forward to working with him to improve the bilateral relationship. PM Modi made his Sina Weibo debut in 2015.He wrote:Dear President Xi Jinping, congratulations on getting re-elected as the President of the People's Republic of China. I look forward to working with you for the development of our bilateral relations.”The Doklam standoff between the two countries had embittered the ties between the two neighbours. Now efforts from both sides are being made to bring things back to normal.Modi is expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in June in China and hold talks with Xi.(With inputs from IANS)