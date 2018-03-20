 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas calls US ambassador 'son of a dog'
In an angry attack on the White House and its policies, Abbas reportedly said that the US ambassador in Tel Aviv is a “settler and a son of a dog."

Updated: 20 Mar 2018 11:32 AM
Image: AFP

New Delhi: In an insolent remark, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, called the US ambassador to Israel a “son of a dog”.

He labeled Trump's ambassador David Friedman as a “son of a dog” because of his support for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

It was in December when White House recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital that the ties between Palestine government and Trump’s US administration embittered.

Abbas was speaking at a Palestinian leadership gathering where he accused David Friedman of defending Israeli settlers in the West Bank by saying that they were building on “their land”.

The recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December had irked Palestinian government and Friedman had strongly supported Trump’s decision for the same.

Trump’s announcement on Jerusalem was in favour of the Israeli government, but it infuriated the Palestinians, who have staged regular protests since then

It is pertinent to note that Israel holds Jerusalem as its indivisible capital but the Palestinians want that it to be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

