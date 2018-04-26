Pakistani court disqualifies Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

The court announced its verdict on a petition stating that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers, the Pakistani media reported.



A three-member special bench ruled that Asif was not "honest" and "truthful" as per the Constitution. It also stated that he was not even qualified to contest the 2013 general elections.



The disqualification petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar, who contested from the NA-110 constituency against Asif, Geo News reported.



As per the petitioner, Asif was not entitled to be a Member of the National Assembly nor a federal minister under the unlimited term employment Contract between him and International Mechanical and Electrical Co (IMECO), a company in Abu Dhabi.



Asif was hired as a full-time employee of IMECO on July 2, 2011 and held various positions, including those of the legal adviser and special adviser, the petition stated.

