 Pakistani boy arrested on charges of sexually assaulting hen
By: || Updated: 14 Nov 2017 04:08 PM
Representational Picture (http://www.bhwt.org.uk)

Lahore: In a bizarre case, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a hen in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said today.

Mansab Ali, a resident of Jalapur Bhatian police station Hafizabad, some 200km from Lahore, told police that his neighbour Ansar Hussain "abducted" his hen on November 11 and "raped" it.

"The hen died while being sexually assaulted by Hussain.

Two persons -- Nasrullah and Tufail - witnessed this act," an FIR quoted the complainant as saying.
Station House Officer Sarfraz Anjum told The Express Tribune that the suspect had been arrested after a medical examination of the hen confirming the sexual assault.
"Hussain has also confessed to his crime. The boy said he did it out of sexual frustration," he said.
The reports of swabs collected from the hen were still awaited.

The suspect has been booked, the police said.

