Pakistan: Two Christians killed and five hurt in Church shooting in Quetta

The attack is second targeted attack on Christians that comes two weeks after a family was assailed in Quetta after Easter.

By: | Updated: 16 Apr 2018 07:42 AM
Pakistan: Two Christians killed and five hurt in Church shooting in Quetta

Pakistani Christians mourn the death of relatives who were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a church, at a hospital in Quetta on April 15, 2018. Two Christians were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a church in southwestern Pakistan on April 15, 2018, officials said, the second such attack on the minority community in the area this month. / AFP PHOTO / BANARAS KHAN

Karachi: At least two people were killed and five others wounded when unidentified men opened fire on worshippers exiting a church after the Sunday service in Quetta, media reports said today.

The bike-borne assailants today targeted the church in Essa Nagri area of the city, Express Tribune reported.

Two people were killed in the attack, police said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.

After the attack, the community members with dead bodies staged a protest demonstration and blocked roads disrupting traffic, alleging government's "failure" to end attacks on Christians, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

The minister also assured action against the culprits, it said.

The attack comes two weeks after four members of a Christian family were gunned down in Quetta a day after the community celebrated Easter on April 1.

In December last year, nine people were killed and over 40 injured in twin suicide bombings on another Church in Quetta.

First Published: 16 Apr 2018 07:42 AM
