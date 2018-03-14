PAKISTAN: Shoe thrown at Imran Khan during rally

New Delhi: In the third consecutive incident of its kind within a week, a shoe was hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan during a rally in Gujrat city in Punjab province.As Imran Khan was addressing the crowd atop a vehicle, a shoe came flying and hit PTI leader Aleem Khan, who was standing right next to Imran Khan, Dawn reported.The attacker was overpowered by the crowd. Soon after the attack, Imran Khan concluded his address.Today's incident is the third such attack on politicians in the span of a week.Check out this video of shoe hitting Aleem Khan on chest as Imran Khan says his concluding lines.On Sunday, an Islamic seminary student hurled shoes at ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a function at the Jamia Naeemia seminary in Lahore's Garhi Shahu area. Three suspects were arrested after the episode. Mawaz’s daughter Maryam had then lambasted at PTI chairman Imran Khan, alleging that he had been promoting a culture of intolerance in the society and use of foul language in politics.Now couple of days after that, Imran has been attacked in the same fashion.On Saturday, a religious extremist blackened the face of Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif with ink during a PML-N workers convention in Sialkot. A man was arrested after the incident.