Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strip searched at US airport

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi faced humiliation after he was strip checked during a security protocol at a Washington airport.In a video of the airport that has gone viral, the Pakistani strongman can be seen following the security protocol.Abbasi can be seen tying his belt and then picking up his coat and bag and walking out of a security check. The footage that was aired on Pakistani news channels has triggered an outrage among the people of Pakistan.While some were irked at the United States for making Abbasi face such humiliation, there were others whose anger was directed at Abbasi instead. They were of the opinion that the leader of the 22 crore people of Pakistan had let them down, despite having a diplomatic passport.It is reported that Abbasi was in US the last week for a private visit. His sister who lives in US was unwell and Shahid's purpose of visit was to check on her.Abbasi also met vice-president Mike Pence in an unscheduled engagement reportedly. The US vice prez flat out told Abbasi that Pakistani has to do more to address concerns about its nurturing of terrorist groups.Hashtag #ShahidKhaqanAbbasi started trending on Twitter soon after the video went viral.