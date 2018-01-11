 Pakistan news anchor brings daughter on live TV to protest rape and murder of a minor girl
  Pakistan news anchor brings daughter on live TV to protest rape and murder of a minor girl

Pakistan news anchor brings daughter on live TV to protest rape and murder of a minor girl

As Pakistan continues to agitate over the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur, a TV news anchor chose a unique way to register her protest.

Updated: 11 Jan 2018 03:33 PM
Pakistan news anchor brings daughter on live TV to protest rape and murder of a minor girl
Kasur: As Pakistan continues to agitate over the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur, a TV news anchor chose a unique way to register her protest.

On Wednesday, Samaa TV news anchor Kiran Naz did a live telecast with her young daughter sitting in her lap. Stating that as a mother she was worried for the safety of her child, she delivered some of the most powerful words which is sure to move you.



“Today, I am not your news anchor Kiran Naz, today I am here as a mother. This is why I am sitting here with my daughter. It is true when they say that the smallest coffins are the heaviest and entire Pakistan is burdened by the weight of her coffin.”

Her powerful words and her bold act was hailed on social media:

 



 



 





Here's what had happened:

Reportedly, Zainab had gone missing last week while going to a nearby home for Quranic studies. Her parents had left her in the custody of her aunt as they had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (the lesser pilgrimage).

Later her body was found on Tuesday in a garbage bin and the police confirmed she was abducted, raped and murdered. Her murder ignited fury in Kasur, where residents attacked a police station in which two people lost their lives.

With situation still tense, citizens and celebrities have now come forward to demand justice for Zainab





 



 







 



