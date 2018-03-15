Pakistan happier, India unhappier than before - World Happiness Report

United Nations’ latest World Happiness Report shows that Indians are comparatively unhappier than their immediate neighbours in Pakistan and that is not it, they have been skidding down the list by the years.In the latest report, India has made a fall of 11 places to reach a low of 133position in the list of 156 countries. In the 2017 report India had marked a decline of four places.The terror-stricken country Pakistan, which is comparatively in a weaker economical and social condition, however managed to jump five spots from last year’s 80rank, making it to 75position this year- way happier than India.The report is prepared on the basis of six key factors found to support wellbeing - income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust, and generosity. The huge “happiness” gap between the countries indicates that Pakistan is at a better position in the key indicators of happiness.Surprisingly enough, despite being in an economically and socially better position than its neighbours, India lags behind all of them in terms of joy. Bangladesh, Bhutan , Nepal and Sri Lanka are all happier than India.According to the report the happiest country is Finland while troubled Burundi is the most discontent. In addition to its joyful locals, Finland is also home to the happiest immigrants, the study found. The Nordic nation headed up the 156 country ranking, followed by last year's winner Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.United States and United Kingdom ranked 18and 19respectively.The annual report was released ahead of the International Day of Happiness on March 20.