Pakistan expresses 'grave concern' on situation in Syria

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) in a statement also condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria.



The US, Britain and France carried out a wave of pre-dawn strikes against the Syrian regime today in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.



"We are following the situation in Syria with grave concern. We call on all sides to refrain from actions inconsistent with the UN Charter," it said.



Pakistan said it was important to establish facts through urgent and transparent investigations by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and called on all parties to strive for an agreement within the OPCW framework and extend full support to the organisation.



"At this time our thoughts are with the people of Syria who have suffered as a result of ongoing turmoil in that country. We hope that all parties will work to find an urgent solution to end the suffering of the Syrian people," the FO said.

Pakistan expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Syria and urged all sides to follow the UN Charter and resolve the crisis in the war-torn country.