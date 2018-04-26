Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

As per the reports by Pak media, Imran Khan and wife Bushra Maneka are fighting over his pet dogs. Yes, you read that right.



It is rumoured that Bushra does not want the dogs to stay in the house and the dogs had earlier been expelled from the house. But now they have returned and Bushra has left for her maternal home.



According to a report by Times of Islamabad , Imran Khan's pet dogs, who had earlier been expelled from his palatial house on the direction of Maneka, have returned back and are seen wandering around the house.



Though Imran Khan had negated rumours about kicking out his 'Sheru' dog, saying the canine in question had died a few years ago.



The presence of dogs reportedly interfered in the religious activities of Maneka due to which she wanted the expulsion of the dogs from the house.



Further Manek's child from her previous marriage was living at Imran's Bani Gala residence from a long time which flouted a said rule between them that no family member of Maneka shall be living at Imran's residence for a longer period.



It has also been reported that Imran's sisters were living at Bani Gala and were actively taking part in its renovation work which was not appreciated by Manek.



Khan, last month, secretly married his spiritual mentor Bushra Maneka, a divorcee, amid the media frenzy over his third marriage.

It has hardly been a month of Imran Khan’s third marriage and now the couple’s alleged disputes have started making headlines.