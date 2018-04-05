Pakistan: 2 terrorists killed in operations following Quetta attacks

Quetta: A soldier was killed and two terrorists were eliminated in Balochistan in an intelligence-based search operation carried out by the Frontier Corps Balochistan.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out yesterday in Pinsin Kaur, Dasht, Turbat and Dera Bugti areas in the province.The ISPR, which is the military's media wing, said a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from hideouts which were raided.The operation was carried out two days after the Islamic State claimed responsibility that its militants had attacked a rickshaw in Quetta city and killed four members of a Christian family.Meanwhile in other media reports, six suspected terrorists and an alleged suicide bomber were arrested during a operation in Lahore by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).The arrested terrorists were identified as Islam-ul-Haq, Jahangir Shah, Imran, Waqar and Aleem, whereas Luqman was the suspected bomber.CTD officials claimed the alleged terrorists were involved in attacks on Bedian and Ferozepur roads and were plotting attacks on the Pakistan Super League matches from a seminary they had taken refuge in