 Pak summons its envoy in India for consultations over 'harassment': Foreign Office
Pakistan has alleged that India failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation.

By: || Updated: 15 Mar 2018 01:58 PM
India and Pakistan entered into a diplomatic spat with both sides accusing each other of harassing, even intimidating, diplomats.

Islamabad: Pakistan today said it has decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations after repeated incidence of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that India failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation.

"Our High Commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to come to Islamabad for consultations," he said.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the staff and their families have been facing "harassment, intimidation and outright violence" from Indian state agencies in recent weeks.

