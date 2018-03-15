Pak summons its envoy in India for consultations over 'harassment': Foreign Office



Denounce intimidation & harassment of Pak diplomats & families in @Paknewdelhi

Safety & security of Pak diplomats & their families is responsibility of Government of India

Disgraceful incidents continue despite repeated official protests to Indian Ministry of External Affairs

— Pak Minister Defence (@PakMnstrDefence) March 14, 2018

Islamabad: Pakistan today said it has decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations after repeated incidence of "harassment" of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that India failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation."Our High Commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to come to Islamabad for consultations," he said.The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the staff and their families have been facing "harassment, intimidation and outright violence" from Indian state agencies in recent weeks.