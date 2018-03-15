Pak summons its envoy in India for consultations over 'harassment': Foreign Office

Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that India failed to take notice of the increasing incidents of intimidation.
"Our High Commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to come to Islamabad for consultations," he said.
The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the staff and their families have been facing "harassment, intimidation and outright violence" from Indian state agencies in recent weeks.
Denounce intimidation & harassment of Pak diplomats & families in @Paknewdelhi
Safety & security of Pak diplomats & their families is responsibility of Government of India
Disgraceful incidents continue despite repeated official protests to Indian Ministry of External Affairs
— Pak Minister Defence (@PakMnstrDefence) March 14, 2018
First Published: 15 Mar 2018 01:58 PM