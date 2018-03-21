OPINION: Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin; New bonhomie between US-Russia a welcome step

On the occasion, different powerful leaders of the world like Chinese President Xi Jinping and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his victory.
But one call which pulled everyone's attention was that of US President Donald Trump.
"I had a call with President Putin, and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory. The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not-too-distant future, so that we can discuss arms," Trump told reporters at the White House, reported news agency PTI.
"I think probably we'll be seeing President Putin in the not-too-distant future," he said.
It seems that new strong bonhomie between two superpowers is in the making. Actually, in November 2016, the time since Donald Trump has come to power, the relation between US-Russia started warming up.
In a brief statement, the Kremlin had said Putin has sent Trump a telegram to congratulate him on winning. Putin expressed, reported Fox News, "his hope to work together for removing Russian-American relations from their crisis state."
Since the NATO bombing in the spring of 1999 of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, the relationship between US and Russia started deteriorating. Again, in 2014, relations considerably strained due to the crisis in Ukraine, Russia's annexation of Crimea.
In 2015, differences regarding Russian military intervention in the Syrian Civil War tensed relation further between two superpowers.
During the end of 2016, it was even alleged that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.
However, immediately after Donald Trump assumed office, new signs of friendliness appeared.
US President Donald Trump (L) chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SPUTNIK / Mikhail KLIMENTYEV
Interestingly, on January 20, 2017, a week after the inauguration of Donald Trump, the U.S. President had, reportedly, a 50-minute telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Countries talked when the relation between the two superpowers was not good. Countries are still talking when both leaders are trying to work towards a better future.
Skeptics... those who doubt every move, whether good or bad, will always be there.
But, undeterred, Putin and Trump, must keep this momentum going for the greater good of mankind. As what at the end matters are good intentions.
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.
First Published: 21 Mar 2018 05:35 PM