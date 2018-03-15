 Official Twitter account of Air India hacked for a brief duration
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • WORLD
  • Official Twitter account of Air India hacked for a brief duration

Official Twitter account of Air India hacked for a brief duration

A Turkish cyber group is suspected behind the hack.

By: || Updated: 15 Mar 2018 08:47 AM
Official Twitter account of Air India hacked for a brief duration

Image: Twitter

New Delhi:  The official Twitter account of Indian carrier Air India was reportedly hacked by suspected Turkish hackers on Thursday, leading to confusion among passengers for a short while.

On early Thursday morning, the verified account that has over thousands of followers seemed to be in Turkish possession as it showed Turkish posts and pictures.

The cover photo got changed to that of Turkish Airline and tweets in Turkish language appeared on the wall.

Pro-Turkish tweets and threatening tweets were shared from the account. Fake tweets about flight cancellation were also shared.

A tweet that read , “Last minute important announcement: All our flights have been cancelled. From now we will fly with Turkish Airlines,”, baffled many passengers.

Image: Twitter



Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

The verified blue tick of the handle was removed. Twitter usually removes the verification mark from any such account for a brief time when a verified user's handle is changed.

However now the Air India handle has come clean with the blue tick and the tweets too have apparently been deleted.

Though unconfirmed,  Turkish elements are suspected to be behind the hack.

As repoprted by ANI, one of the retweets claimed that the Air India account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. The tweet reads, “Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim.Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured."

The profile of the page reads, "Ayyildiz Tim Ozel Operasyon Ekibi." This profile has shared the images of the tweets that were retweeted when the handle was hacked.



Twitter users too reacted to the hack.



For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Alabama: Gunman shoots two at hospital, kills self

trending now

INDIA
Akhilesh planning a return gift for Mayawati
VIDEO
UP-Bihar bypolls result: BJP leads in Araria by over 4,800 ...
INDIA
Jehanabad win gives shot in the arm to RJD, ...