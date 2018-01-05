North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un agrees on having dialogue with South Korea

New Delhi: North Korea has agreed for dialogue with South Korea next Tuesday. This will be the first open dialogue between the two countries in a period of more than 2 years.According to the South Korean ministry, Pyongyang informed Seoul that it has accepted the offer of talks at Panmunjom via fax on Friday morning. The talks will take place in Panmunjom, a village between the two countries.The discussions will be centered on North Korea’s possible participation in next month’s Winter Olympics in the South Korean town of Pyeongchang. As per reports, the two countries will also talk about how to improve overall ties. As per the US state department talks between the two would be limited to bilateral issues and not touch on security issues.It is to be noted that the announcement was made hours after the United States agreed to delay joint military exercises with the South until the end of Winter Games.The revival of formal communication between the North and South Korea shows a sign of normalizing tensions between the two countries.