 North Korea conveys direct message to US for talks on denuclearisation
North Korea conveys direct message to US for talks on denuclearisation

Trump and Kim Jong Un's meeting will supposedly be held by the end of May to discuss denuclearisation of the peninsula.

Updated: 09 Apr 2018 10:41 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had asked Donald Trump for talks via South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong in the month of March which the US president had agreed to conduct in May.

New Delhi: In the first direct message to Washington, North Korea reportedly told US that it is ready to discuss denuclearisation of the peninsula.

The North Korean officials assured their US counterparts that Kim Jong Un is ready to hold denuke talks with US president Donald Trump, as per the media reports.

Previously the offer was conveyed to the US through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong. This is the first time that North Korea has made the move to directly convey the message to the US.

In a surprising yet strong move, United States had accepted quickly the indirect offer of talks with North Korea, which will be held by the end of May, but North Korea had since then maintained silence on the proposed talks. Instead Kim Jong was busy strengthening ties with China and South Korea.

The details about venue and date have not yet come up.

After Kim Jong's visit to China Trump tweeted :  "Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!"

 

