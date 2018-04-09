North Korea conveys direct message to US for talks on denuclearisation

Previously the offer was conveyed to the US through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong. This is the first time that North Korea has made the move to directly convey the message to the US.
In a surprising yet strong move, United States had accepted quickly the indirect offer of talks with North Korea, which will be held by the end of May, but North Korea had since then maintained silence on the proposed talks. Instead Kim Jong was busy strengthening ties with China and South Korea.
The details about venue and date have not yet come up.
After Kim Jong's visit to China Trump tweeted : "Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!"
For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.