North Korea: 32 Chinese nationals killed in fatal bus accident, claims China

As per the reports in foreign media, China’s foreign ministry stated that two Chinese nationals are seriously injured and left in critical condition.



According to the reports, the accident took place in North Hwanghae province and Chinese diplomats have urgently rushed to the scene.



"We are investigating the cause" of the accident which occurred on Sunday, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing, hours after Beijing reported "heavy casualties" in the crash, AFP reported.



China’s State owned media had tweeted earlier on Monday that a tour-bus had fallen off a bridge, in which more than 30 people have dies. The tweet was later deleted.



Chinese media ran footages of a crashed blue bus, toppled upside down.



As per the reports, North Korea is frequented by Chinese tourists who make up about 80% of all foreign tourists to North Korea.

