Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela passes away at 81

Anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela who was the ex-wife of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, died on Monday at the age of 81.According to reports, Winnie Mandela breathed her last in a Johannesburg hospital after a long spell of illness. She was married to Mandela for 38 years.Her picture with Nelson Mandela walking hand in hand after he walked out of prison after 27 years in the year 1990, is regarded as one of the most iconic pictures of the time. They divorced in the year 1996.Winnie Mandela herself worked as an activist and a politician even when her husband was arrested.However thirty years post the aparthied camapign, Winnie’s reputation became tainted by controversies.According to reports , Winnie had been in and out of hospital since the start of this year. She passed away during early hours of Monday at Netcare Milpark Hospital.