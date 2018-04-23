US: Naked gunman kills four at a Tennessee restaurant

Naked gunman kills four at a Tennessee restaurant

This image released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shows Travis Reinking, 29, suspected of killing 4 at a Waffle House restaurant on April 22, 2018, in Antioch, Tennessee. Image Courtesy:Jose ROMERO / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / AFP

Nashville: Four people were shot dead and as many injured as a naked man opened fire at a restaurant in Tennessee early on Sunday, police said.

Residents have been told to lock their doors and stay alert as the man is on the run.

Metro Nashville Police said the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. at a Waffle House in Antioch, part of the Nashville area, CNN reported.

After shooting, he shed his jacket and fled stark naked.

"Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual -- if you see a nude guy walking around this morning -- call the police department immediately," CNN quoted police spokesman Don Aaron as saying.

During the shooting at the Waffle House, a customer intervened and snatched the gun away. "The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero," said Aaron.

The suspect is 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. The motive appears to be random, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though he fled on foot.

