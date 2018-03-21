Myanmar President Htin Kyaw steps down from office suddenly

Myanmar’s President Htin Kyaw stepped down from his post on Wednesday suddenly, leaving leader Aung San Suu Kyi bereft of any close confidant and political ally.The 72-year-old President had recently lost weight and has had heart related problems in the past."Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigned on March 21, 2018," a statement on the president's official Facebook page said.Any substantial reason has so far not been provided by the President’s office. It just said that ‘he wanted to take rest from his current duty.’ It further informed that a new leader will be selected within seven working days.There were no immediate candidates put forward as long term successors, but several senior party names were floated when Suu Kyi took power.It is being reported that Myanmar’s Vice President Myint Swe, a former general, will move into the role until a new president is in place, according to the constitution.Suu Kyi was barred from occupying the office of President according to the country’s military-drafted constitution and Kyaw who is an old school friend was serving as her proxy. Kyaw was only the titular head of the state as Suu Kyi had awarded herself the title of State Counsellor.Htin Kyaw was a trusted ally of Suu Kyi who stood by her side even when her reputation got shattered internationally for not speaking up over massive Rohingya persecution.Born to a revered poet, Kyaw assisted Suu Kyui’s charitable foundation before assuming the office of the President.A computer science alumnus of the University of London, Htin Kyaw, has worked as university teacher and also held positions in finance and national planning and foreign affairs ministries.