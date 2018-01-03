 My nuclear button works!: Trump's response to Kim Jong-Un
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un had stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times"

Updated: 03 Jan 2018 09:31 AM
Donald Trump hits back at North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un

Washington: Getting back strongly to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted that his nuclear button is not just "much bigger and powerful" than the one North Korean leader, but that it also works.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump’s statement comes in response to a statement of Kim Jong-Un that North Korea is a now a nuclear country and that he has a nuclear button at his desk.

In a televised address to the nation, Kim Jong-Un had said the entire area of the US mainland is within North Korea's nuclear strike range.

In the same address, the North Korean supreme leader also said his country needs to mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and accelerate their deployment.

