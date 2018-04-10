'My mistake, I'm sorry' - Zuckerberg's testimony ahead of the hearing before senators

Ahead of his hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which is scheduled on Monday, Zuckerberg’s written testimony was released by a House of Representatives panel.



In the testimony, Zuckerberg has admitted that being the person who started and now runs Facebook, he is responsible for what happens there.



"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry” he said



Zuckerberg will be facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users.



The data was then improperly used in Trump’s campaigning in 2016 Presidential elections, allegedly.



Citing misuse of Facebook tools particularly in elections, fake news, hate speech and data privacy accepted that they didn’t do enough to prevent tools from being used for harm. He recounted a list of steps aimed at avoiding repetition of data misuse by third parties.



He has informed that all the applications that had access to a large amount of data are under investigation.

