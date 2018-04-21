Muscat: DJ Avicii dead at 28; condolences pour from all over the world



Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii ????❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy

— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018



Truly, truly heartbroken. #Avicii @Avicii . So many younger memories lived. Like dancing around my bedroom, dreaming of one day “become”. Rest in Music and our hearts. Forever.

— Celine Farach (@CelineFarach) April 21, 2018



"Live a life you will remember" - Avicii ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZc2MwtTh1

— whiteboy 333 (@borg_will) April 21, 2018



Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq

— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018