Muscat: DJ Avicii dead at 28; condolences pour from all over the world

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," Baron said. "No further statements will be given."
Bergling had struggled with health problems, some caused by excessive drinking and was hospitalized for 11 days in 2012 for treatment of acute pancreatitis.
His death has left his fans from all over the world heartbroken. Not just fans, even celebrities have expressed their sadness and paid condolences to the famous singer, DJ who passed away at a very young age.
Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii ????❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy
— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018
Truly, truly heartbroken. #Avicii @Avicii . So many younger memories lived. Like dancing around my bedroom, dreaming of one day “become”. Rest in Music and our hearts. Forever.
— Celine Farach (@CelineFarach) April 21, 2018
"Live a life you will remember" - Avicii ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZc2MwtTh1
— whiteboy 333 (@borg_will) April 21, 2018
Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.
RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq
— David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018
In early 2016, he announced his temporary retirement from touring, citing a desire to "explore other interests."
"To me it was something I had to do for my health," Bergling told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, adding that he had taken on board "too much negative energy" from the music scene.
Avicii achieved global fame in 2011 with the release of his smash hit "Levels," which was followed by other chart sensations, such as "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother".
He was known for his collaborations with other artists, including Coldplay, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams and Rita Ora.
In 2014, he teamed up with Carlos Santana, Wyclef Jean and Alexandre Pires on the official FIFA World Cup anthem, "We Will Find a Way".
