 Las Vegas shooting LIVE: 2 killed, 24 injured; one suspect down
Updated: 02 Oct 2017 01:17 PM
Las Vegas:  Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Latest reports confirm two people were killed in the firing while over 2 dozen have been injured with many of them being 'critical'.


LIVE Updates:

 




  • Reports say two gunmen had shot at a bodyguard below from the 32nd floor.








  • The Las Vegas police have confirmed that they have neutralised one suspect.

  • Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at country music festival.

  • Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical after shooting at music festival.


 



Pictures from the scene of attack below: 

Las vegas Las vegas1 Las vegas2 Las vegas3




Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.



