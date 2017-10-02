Las Vegas shooting LIVE: 2 killed, 24 injured; one suspect down

Las Vegas: Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Latest reports confirm two people were killed in the firing while over 2 dozen have been injured with many of them being 'critical'.
LIVE Updates:
At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD.
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
- Reports say two gunmen had shot at a bodyguard below from the 32nd floor.
"It sounded like machine guns." Witness reacts after a shooting is reported on Las Vegas Strip. Live updates here: https://t.co/CGEUN29ZAY pic.twitter.com/Y1ySSshOlJ
— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017
- The Las Vegas police have confirmed that they have neutralised one suspect.
- Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at country music festival.
- Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical after shooting at music festival.
Pictures from the scene of attack below:
Authorities swarmed the Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.
Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.
Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
No further information was immediately known.
For WORLD News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 02 Oct 2017 12:13 PM