Las Vegas shooting LIVE: 2 killed, 24 injured; one suspect down







Las Vegas: Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Latest reports confirm two people were killed in the firing while over 2 dozen have been injured with many of them being 'critical'.





LIVE Updates:







At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD.

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017



Reports say two gunmen had shot at a bodyguard below from the 32nd floor.





"It sounded like machine guns." Witness reacts after a shooting is reported on Las Vegas Strip. Live updates here: https://t.co/CGEUN29ZAY pic.twitter.com/Y1ySSshOlJ



— CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017







The Las Vegas police have confirmed that they have neutralised one suspect.



Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical after shooting at music festival.



