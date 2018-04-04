Mueller Probe: Dutch lawyer first person to be sentenced

In Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election a Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents, has become the first person to be sentenced.Alex van der Zwaan, son-in-law of a prominent Russian-based banker was sentenced today to 30 days in prison in the first punishment in the investigation. He was also ordered to pay a USD 20,000 fine.According to reports, he admitted to lying to investigators and for failing to turn over emails to Mueller's team in February. "What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court for my conduct. I apologize to my wife and family for the pain I have caused," he told judge.Zwaan was also connected to former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates.Zwaan was reportedly a lawyer in the London office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom from 2007 to 2017, when the firm worked with Paul Manafort during a decade when he served as a political consultant in Ukraine.Last month Mueller's team added tax evasion and bank fraud charges against Manafort, who already faced counts of conspiracy to launder more than $30 million, making false statements, failing to follow lobbying disclosure laws and working as an unregistered foreign agent.Now if reports are true, US President Donald Trump is under the radar of Robert Mueller and investigation against him have started.(With inputs from ANI)